GREEN BAY (WI)- Aaron Rogers will be without another weapon moving forward this season.

Tight end Robert Tonyan has suffered a torn ACL suffered in last night’s 24-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. That news was confirmed by Tonyan’s agent Jack Bechta.

I can unfortunately confirm Robert Tonyan suffered a Left knee ACL tear. Isolated Clean with no lateral damage. — Jack Bechta (@jackbechta) October 29, 2021

After a breakout 2020 season, Tonyan played in all 8 games this season, catching 18 passes for 204 yards and 2 touchdowns.