Gratitude.

The world would be a better place if we all showed a little more gratitude.

Don’t worry, I’m not going to get too deep on you, but let’s face facts, Wisconsin.

As far as the sports world is concerned, we’re lucky. And we should be grateful.

For the longest time, we were the little engine that couldn’t. We’d get so close, only to have our hearts broken time and time again.

The Milwaukee Bucks nipped that in the bud Tuesday night. Let’s follow their lead, shall we?

Milwaukee is Championship city again. The Bucks have won the NBA Finals.

Our football team, quarterback drama aside, plays in a place known around the world as Titletown.

Our baseball team sits in first place and has one of the highest attendance totals per capita year in year out. Oh by the way, they’ve also made three straight postseasons.

And our State University? Badger football is a perennial contender. It’s basketball team always competitive, fresh off a trip to back-to-back final fours in the last decade.

Not to mention the criminally under talked about six-time national champion Women’s hockey team.

Are you not entertained? We are lucky. It’s not like this everywhere else.

So how about instead of our usual cynicism, we try a little gratitude.

We are Wisconsin sports fans, and right now, it doesn’t get much better than this.