The 2020 Summer Olympics are officially in full swing in Tokyo, Japan despite the rising number of Covid-19 cases among U-S athletes.

Former 1996 Triple Jump Olympic champion Kenny Harrison, a Brookfield native, says for athletes competing this year, it’s like playing Russian roulette with your health.

“Who do you stand next to? What do you do? How hard can you train? Where can you go? How is it going to affect you with it being the unknown? It’s going to keep them off balance more than anything else- with the not knowing part,” said Harrison.

He believes it was a bad decision to give the green light to the Tokyo games.

“If I was competing even today, being completely honest, even if I would have made the team, I would not go. Just bringing all the globe together in one spot and then sending everybody back to their countries, back to their homes possibly just regenerating the whole scenario all over again, that baffles me how our nations can actually believe that would be a great idea to do,” Harrison said.

