Philip Rivers is one of the NFL’s all-time stat compilers, but he’s not a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

After 17 seasons in the NFL – 16 with the Chargers – Rivers is retiring from football ranked 5th on the league’s all-time passing yards list and 5th on the all-time passing touchdowns list.

Where Rivers name does not appear is as a Super Bowl champion, or All-Pro.

Rivers’ stats are a product of being on the ground-floor of the NFL’s passing explosion. His lack of titles and All-Pro are a product of a career that overlaps with Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers.

Entertaining and interesting to watch, Rivers always fell short.

In 2010, the San Diego Chargers ranked number-1 in total offense and number-1 in total defense…and failed to make the playoffs.

Nothing could be more Philip Rivers.

Rivers will go down in history as one of the most unique and competitive quarterbacks in history. His unorthodox precision registers high on the fun-to-watch meter. But he doesn’t define a generation and is not a transcendent quarterback.

Rivers will eligible for induction five years from now. Ultimately, it will be up to the veteran’s committee.