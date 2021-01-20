MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors are filing new charges in the crash that killed Marquette University Dean Joseph Daniels in February of 2020.

Daniels was killed while walking near campus along 10th and Wisconsin.

Jordan Jones, 21, is charged with one count of hit and run – resulting in death, and one count of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended – causing death.

Prosecutors say Jones’ girlfriend claimed she was driving when the crash occurred, covering for Jones who did not have a valid driver’s license.

The criminal complaint shows investigators discovering that Jones was the person behind the wheel during the crash.

Prosecutors also say Jones made inculpatory phone calls in jail saying his girlfriend was the driver ‘on record,’ and that he expressed concern that she wouldn’t ‘stay quiet.’

Jones faces up to 31 years in prison and may be fined up to $110,000 if convicted.