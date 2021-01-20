MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is sounding the alarm over a new phone scam being used to scare Milwaukee County residents.
Scammers are reportedly using sheriff’s office phone numbers to accuse those answering of missing jury duty, and then telling them there is a warrant out for their arrest.
The sheriff’s office says they’ll never call or email people threatening arrest.
They recommend hanging up and contacting the sheriff’s office to report similar calls.
The Sheriff’s Office does not call or email citizens threatening arrest. If you receive a similar call, hang up. If you fall victim to the scam and suffer monetary losses, report the call via email to [email protected], or by phone at 414-278-4705.— Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (@MCSOSheriff) January 20, 2021