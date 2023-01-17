Is NFL Nation ready for another round of waiting out Tom Brady? And while we’re at it, the Aaron Rodgers drama encore performance?

Are teams so desperate to cling to the hope that the magic franchise quarterbacks posses will never run dry and lead their team to the promised land?

While some teams have the will to swing for the fences and find the next big thing via the draft, others opt to never utter the R-word and signal a rebuild.

Brady looked 45 years old last night. Rodgers, at times this season, flashed the look of a player approaching his fourth decade on earth. Green Bay has someone waiting in the wings, but doesn’t seem interested, just yet, to break glass with hammer and turn to Jordan Love.

The next generation of exciting NFL QB’s are fun to watch, and producing on the field to the delight of the screaming faithful who back their ball clubs. Allen, Mahomes, Hurts, Tua, Burrow, Herbert, Fields. The NFL seems like they have the next batch of poster children and are ready to move on…can the older generation signal callers, move on as well?