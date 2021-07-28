At long last, Aaron Rodgers is getting what he wants.

Former Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb reportedly expects to be traded by the Texans to the Packers, where he will reunite with his good buddy, #12.

While the trade is not yet official, we can start to wonder what the Packers’ offense might look like with Cobb back in the mix.

If this move happens, it’ll be more about friendship than football.

Do not expect to get the Randall Cobb of 2014, who caught 91 passes for over 1,200 yards, and 12 touchdowns.

You’re not going to get it.

Cobb is past his prime.

Luckily, the Packers don’t need that kind of production from him.

Cobb will join a receiver room that consists of Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdez-Scantling, and rookie Amari Rodgers.

Not to mention, tight end Robert Tonyan continues to develop into a receiving monster.

Cobb can serve as a complementary piece, a mentor for Amari, and a placation for his quarterback.

It’s possible that the biggest contribution that Cobb makes to the 2021 Packers is ensuring that his quarterback is in Green Bay, too.

As a Packers fan, that should be more than enough.

