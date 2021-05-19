Position: Host of the Steve Scaffidi Show

Hometown: Oak Creek, Wisconsin

Joined WTMJ: February 2017

Follow on:

– Twitter

– Facebook

Steve hosts the Steve Scaffidi Show Monday through Friday, 8:35 to Noon. A former elected official and a proud Packers season ticket holder (who makes the case that being a season ticket holder and a shareowner gives him extra credibility) Steve takes his listeners through a daily rundown of current events in politics, culture, and social media. Above all else, divergent opinions are welcome on his show, a refreshing distinction in Milwaukee radio.

Five Fun Facts:

– Steve was born in England, but is a U.S. Citizen.

– Steve was a marathon runner in his 40’s, but would rather drive the 26.2 miles now.

– Steve has traveled to 49 of the 50 states. Hawaii is the lone holdout. Invitations encouraged.

– Steve’s view of politics is that it’s now a game played by people who were never really good at sports.

– Steve is an unapologetic fan of actress Heather Graham, who was born in Milwaukee. He hopes to have her on the show someday.