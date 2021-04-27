Actions speak louder than words.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst did his best on Monday to calm concerns about Aaron Rodgers’ future in Green Bay.

He ensured fans, saying quote “Aaron is our guy” for the foreseeable future.

He also said that the restructuring of many contracts still needs to take place over the next couple of months.

Okay, great.

Prove it.

Gutey can talk all that he wants.

We need action.

The reality of the situation for the team, for the fans, and for Rodgers is that nobody is going to feel comfortable until actions are taken to prove that Aaron is going to be the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers past 2021.

So far, here are the actions we have to go off of:

Rodgers’ contract has not been restructured to commit any meaningful money past this season.

Jordan Love is still waiting in the wings after Gutekunst traded up to get him in the first round of last year’s draft.

And, the Packers still have failed to make any impact additions in free agency to put this team over the top.

There’s been a lot of talk from the front office in Green Bay, but their actions don’t jive with their words.

You can say Aaron is our guy, but right now, those words ring hollow.

