ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) – Attorneys for the family of a Black man killed by deputies in North Carolina say he was shot in the back of the head and had his hands on the car steering wheel when they opened fire.

Their comments came Monday after body camera video was shown to Andrew Brown Jr.’s relatives.

Attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter watched a 20-second portion of the video with the family and said Brown did not appear to be a threat to officers as he backed his vehicle out and tried to drive away. Brown’s death last Wednesday led to nightly protests in the town of Elizabeth City.

The video has not been made public.