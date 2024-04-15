World leaders are urging Israel not to retaliate after Iran launched an attack involving hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.

“The big question is ‘What happens next?'” ABC News White House Correspondent Karen Travers told Wis. Morning News on Monday. “(Pres. Biden) was very clear (to Israel) and has been clear that the U.S. does not seek a wider war and does not seek conflict with Iran.”

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron told the BBC on Monday the U.K. does not support a retaliatory strike, while French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris will try to “convince Israel that we must not respond by escalating.”

The Iranian attack on Saturday marked the first time Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity dating back to the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution. The attack happened less than two weeks after a suspected Israeli strike in Syria that killed two Iranian generals in an Iranian consular building.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

