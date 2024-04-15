The red hot Milwaukee Brewers (10-4) lead the NL Central while appearing to irk the competition.

After 14 games, the Crew have been involved with two bench clearing incidents. The most recent occurred Friday night in Baltimore.

Related: Pat Murphy says fans will love the Brewers’ ‘fight’

Benches clear in #Brewers–#Orioles as James McCann and Willy Adames go face-to-face.



Managers Brandon Hyde and Pat Murphy also have a heated exchange.



Adames hit a 3-run HR earlier in the game and pimped it, doesn’t seem like the O’s liked it. pic.twitter.com/XgQGOsqxIe — uSTADIUM MLB (@uSTADIUMMLB) April 13, 2024

“I love it,” Brewers Extra Innings host Dom Cotroneo told Wis. Morning News on Monday. “The team is taking after their manager. Pat Murphy is a ‘take-no-bleep’ guy. He’s an intense dude.”

The baseball equivalent of dunking on someone, especially after the extracurriculars.



Willy Adames wins this round. pic.twitter.com/gp1ip2IbCv — Dominic Cotroneo (@Dom_Cotroneo) April 13, 2024

“This is good for baseball,” he said. “Have an edge!”

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Is Yeli back? Turang’s quantum leap & An Underrated Defender | Dom’s In-Season Brewers Notebook