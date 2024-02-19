On this exciting edition of What’s on Tap, Sandy talks about a newly-announced addition to the Summerfest roster. Then, she discusses some of the favorite creative pastimes of former U.S. Presidents in honor of Presidents’ Day. Next, Sandy and producer Isaac discuss their favorite reality shows and the new reality show Deal or No Deal Island. Sandy also plays an interview with a Wisconsin man competing on the show. Sandy takes you through some of the Wisconsin recipients of National Endowment for the Arts grants, including a worm farm, then she airs Kristen Brye’s feature on the connection between American Girl dolls and Wisconsin- and how that connection is coming to an end. Finally, the Song You Need to Hear celebrates Smokey Robinson’s birthday.