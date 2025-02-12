Lion’s Tail Brewing Company co-owner Alex Wenzel joined The Upswing host Jeff Sherman to talk about the rise of beer and other drinks with lower alcohol content and how hosting events such as yoga helps differentiate themselves from other local breweries. Lion’s Tail has two Wisconsin locations in both Neenah and Wauwatosa.

“You just keep trying things and trying to reach different people and see what works.” Wenzel told Sherman.

Wenzel also explained how their banking partner Horicon Bank helped finance their second location in Wauwatosa. Horicon Bank is also the presenting sponsor of The Upswing.

Milwaukee Business Journal senior reporter Rich Kirchen later told Sherman about the Argo, the name of the venue replacing the former Fox-Bay Cinema in Whitefish Bay, which according to Kirchen, would also also offered beer yoga events.