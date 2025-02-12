Winter is the perfect time to snuggle up with your significant other indoors. Cabins offer a cozy option for a romantic couple’s getaway. Here’s to finding the perfect cabin for two.

Get away to a historic Door County cabin

Surround yourself in rustic charm and modern comforts in Door County at Gustave’s Getaway. The log cabin is a one-of-a-kind way for couples to take in the Door Peninsula.

Originally built in 1887, modern renovations to the cabin retained the historic character while introducing contemporary amenities.You’ll find warmth and coziness in the original white cedar logs that were harvested locally. Be sure to cuddle up next to a modern gas fireplace.At night, peer out of the skylight in the bedroom to take in a dazzling display of stars.

Gustave’s Getaway sits between several Door County communities, offering plenty of options for things to see and do as a couple.Travel into Sister Bay to check out Sip for a vibrant addition to your trip.The brightly colored coffee shop and café serves freshly crafted breakfast, lunch and dinner.Be sure to check out the second-floor shop, too, for an eclectic mix home goods, art, games and more.

A dreamy escape in the Driftless area (Richland County)

Let your worries drift away by booking a romantic outing to Anaway Place.This collection of cabins is tucked away in a dreamy valley of rural Richland County.You’ll be truly stunned when you arrive at your cabin.Each of the seven cabins is designed to provide a unique visitor experience.

The bedroom in the Meadow House, for example, is surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows, giving you a 360-degree view of the landscape.The Woodland House welcomes couples to cozy up by a wood-burning stove or escape up a personal tower into the treetops.Anaway Place is a popular destination, so you can book your stay up to 18 months in advance.

In the evening, travel to Muscoda for good conversation over good cocktails at English Prairie Distillery.Sip on locally stylized cocktails like the Frank Lloyd Collins or the Muscoda Mountain.

A classic Northwoods cabin experience at Big Bear Hideaway (Vilas County)

For that quintessential cabin feel, book a trip to Big Bear Hideaway in Boulder Junction.The resort is great to get away as a couple and enjoy the peace and serenity of the Northwoods.

Big Bear Hideaway features modern-built log cabins constructed out of locally felled logs.You’ll enjoy the rich, inviting look to each cabin. Consider staying in The Honey Bear, which is a studio-style cabin perfect for two.For the outdoorsy couple, add the Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest to your itinerary.

Spanning more than 200,000 acres, this is an excellent destination for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing when the conditions are right.The Lumberjack Trail is a top spot to check out with its gently rolling surface and great wintertime views.Afterwards, head back to Big Bear Hideaway to warm up and relax in the resort’s sauna.

Start your winter getaway at TravelWisconsin.com