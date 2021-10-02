WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

John Mercure – Host of Wisconsin’s Afternoon News on WTMJ – John interviews former Milwaukee and future Fitchburg Police Chief Alfonso Morales about his past in Milwaukee and what he plans to focus on in his new role.

Bryan Dee – Sports anchor/reporter at WTMJ – Bryan joins the show to discuss the Devin Williams injury and the fan reaction to it.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter for TMJ4 News – Kristin joins the show to discuss her report on scammers who are targeting Wisconsinites on Medicare and Medicaid.

Dr. John Raymond – President and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin – Dr. Raymond joined Wisconsin’s Afternoon News to discuss the prospect of a labor shortage in health care facilities with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate set to take place.

Debbie Lazaga – Traffic anchor/reporter at WTMJ – Debbie details the new lane closures which will be happening on I-43 in Milwaukee and also talks about the now-infamous purple street lights in Milwaukee.