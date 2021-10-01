A new wrench is being thrown into your commute if you take I-43. WTMJ’s Debbie Lazaga got the low down from the DOT’s Michael Pyritz.

Starting Saturday morning, 43 Northbound will be down a lane between Capitol Drive and Silver Spring Drive, full time. That means the zipper merge will be in effect. Drivers will have to be nimble and pay attention.

Wisconsin DOT’s Mike Pyritz explains “As they approach the area where there’s the lane drop, especially during busy times, we want you to use all three lanes right up until the spot where the lane drops.”

It’s at that point, drivers will have to take turns merging into the center lane.

The zipper merge will be in effect through late 2021.