MILWAUKEE- The head of the Medical College of Wisconsin says a worker shortage is a real concern as they move closer to the implementation date for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Medical College of Wisconsin President Dr. John Raymond tells WTMJ roughly 92% of their employees have gotten the vaccine as of today.

“Our deadline is November 1st and people need to start their two-dose course today if they’re going to complete by then,” Raymond said.

Roughly 100 people have been granted a religious or disability exemption request. Dr. Raymond says several employees have also been given 100% work from home responsiblities.

When it comes to long-term employment, Dr. Raymond says concerns over a work shortage are real.

“It’s a concern for front-line healthcare providers but it’s probably more of a concern for the support staff who can find jobs in other industries,” Dr. Raymond said. “We’ve had some of our animal care techs in the research area and some of our public safety officers resign but it’s a really small number of people.