By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer LOS ANGELES (AP) – Julio Urias has become the Dodgers’ first 20-game winner since Clayton Kershaw in 2014. He allowed one run over 6 1/3 innings, and playoff-bound Los Angeles beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-3 to extend the NL West race to the final day of the regular season. The left-hander struck out seven and walked two. The Dodgers got home runs from Trea Turner, AJ Pollock and Corey Seager in winning their 14th in a row at home, tying a 100-year-old franchise record. The NL Central-champion Brewers got a ninth-inning homer from Willy Adames.