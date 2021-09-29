MILWAUKEE- If the Brewers hope to win the World Series this year, they’ll likely have to do so without the help of one of their best relievers.

Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns today confirming that Devin Williams fractured his right hand after the Brewers division clinching win on Sunday.

“Devin has a fractured right hand and the injury is likely to keep him out for the rest of the season,” Stearns said. “The injury occurred following our celebration Sunday night.”

Williams addressed the injury alongside Stearns.

“I’m pretty upset with myself, there’s no-one to blame but me,” Williams said. “We know how big of a role I play on this team and there’s a lot of people counting on me. I guess all I can do now is cheer my team on.”

Williams is 8-2 this season with a 2.50 ERA. He’s appeared in 58 games and has 3 saves. He was officially placed on the 10 day DL.