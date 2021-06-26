WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

Rich Kirchen – Senior Reporter at Milwaukee Business Journal – Rich joins the program to discuss his story on the ongoing violence and mayhem on Water Street in Milwaukee, including reaction from local leaders and the Milwaukee Police Department.

Tony Bettack – Reporter at WTMJ – Tony joins the program to discuss recent drowning incidents in Racine and calls from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office for more lifeguards at North Beach.

Brian Niznansky – Storm Team 4 meteorologist – Brian joins the show to discuss the EF-3 tornado which struck Illinois last weekend and how Wisconsin has still not seen a tornado yet in 2021.

Kristin Byrne – TMJ4 News I-Team Consumer Investigative reporter – Kristin joins the show to discuss her reporting on the Department of Workforce Development overpaying more than $120 million in unemployment claims.

Bryan Dee – Sports anchor at WTMJ – Bryan joins the program to discuss the scandal rocking the Wisconsin Badgers Men’s Basketball program and how it could affect the program’s ability to recruit players for the future.