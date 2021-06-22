Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling called for more life guards to patrol the beaches following two deadly incidents in Lake Michigan over the weekend.

Two children died from their injuries after being pulled from the water in two separate incidents. On Monday, crews responded to North Beach to assist two teenage girls who were experiencing a water emergency. One girl was taken to Children’s Hospital by Flight for Life, according to authorities.

Click to watch the news conference, courtesy of TMJ4 News.

The Racine County Dive Team will hold a public informational meeting at North Beach, on Saturday, June 26, 2021, to discuss water safety, the dangers of under tow currents, and the power of Lake Michigan.