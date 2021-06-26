It was a busy Saturday for the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, as they responded to six accidents on I-41, all within a six hour period.

The first took place just before 7 a.m. between Highway 151 and Hickory Street on Fond du Lac’s southwest side. A semi-tractor trailer heading southbound lost control and struck another vehicle. The semi ended up in the median, while the other vehicle ended up in the northbound lanes of traffic. No injures took place, and the semi driver was cited for failing to maintain control.

A few minute later the second accident occurred in the northbound lanes of traffic between Hickory Street and Military Road. A vehicle swerved to avoid striking a vehicle that cut into a lane of traffic, causing the swerving vehicle to lose control and crash through a highway fence, ending up on Mercury Marine property. No one was injured.

The third accident occurred just before 8:15 a.m. as clean-up was continuing of the first accident. A vehicle heading north swerved around a State Patrol vehicle blocking off a lane of traffic for the scene, leading to the vehicle striking a Fond du Lac County squad car in the rear. No one was injured, but the driver was cited for an OWI.

The fourth accident occurred just after 9:20 a.m. just north of County Highway F south of Fond du Lac. A vehicle was reported to be driving erratically northbound before it ended up in the ditch. No one was injured. It is believed the driver suffered from a medical condition that contributed to the accident. They were also reported as a missing person from Langlade County, allowing them to be reunited with family members.

The fifth accident occurred just after 10:30 a.m. between Military Road and Johnson Street in Fond du Lac. A vehicle had to swerve to avoid debris on the interstate, causing it to lose control and strike the concrete median barrier. The driver was treated for injuries at the scene and released.

The sixth accident occurred just after 12:35 p.m. just north of County Highway F. A vehicle heading north swerved to avoid striking a vehicle trying to return to a lane after being on the shoulder, causing the swerving vehicle to lost control and end up in the ditch. No injuries were reported, and the driver of the vehicle that caused the accident was cited for failing to yield to traffic.