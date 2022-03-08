After a hot start to the month, the Milwaukee Bucks came into what many called a “trap” game. The Thunder were missing multiple players and the Bucks had the Hawks waiting in their wings back home in Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had other plans and led the way for the Bucks with 39, from start to finish, leaving his mark all over this game making 13 of his 19 shot attempts. Khris Middleton would add 25 along with 18 from Bobby Portis.

Justin Garcia breaks it all down while looking ahead to what sets up to be a challenging remainder of March.

Full episode, commercial-free can be heard right here! It’s Bucks Talk presented by Gruber Law Offices.