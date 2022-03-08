And…exhale.

For the first time in 14 months, we have assurance that Aaron Rodgers will be a Green Bay Packer for the foreseeable future.

Your first reaction as a fan should be relief.

Relief that this is over.

Relief that Rodgers is staying.

Relief that the Packers will be Super Bowl contender once again.

That’s a lovely segue to the second emotion you should be feeling…uneasiness.

So Rodgers is back on a mega-deal, and Davante Adams has been tagged.

What does that mean for Davante?

He’s been saying for months that he wouldn’t want to play under the tag.

Is it possible he’d hold out until the Packers get him a long-term deal?

And if they can, can Brian Gutekunst field a Super Bowl caliber roster with two players taking up 30% of his salary cap space?

Oh, by the way, what happens with Jordan Love, and does anyone really care?

These are questions that will only be answered in time.

For now, enjoy the relief, but know that the Aaron Rodgers’ saga is far from over.

In fact, the next chapter is just beginning.

