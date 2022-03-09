Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is most well known for his smooth moves on the football field but his impact off the turf is mighty as well.

Rodgers’ charity work with the MACC Fund has been well documented over the last couple of decades.

He’s helped raise over $2.5 million dollars for the organization since 2010 through fundraisers, signed memorabilia, Celebrity Jeopardy and more.

“The impact of Aaron and his national celebritism was a huge impact for the MACC Fund,” said President and CEO of the MACC Fund CEO Becky Pinter.

She says there’s been a lot of memorable moments with the QB throughout the years. She remembers when he was at Moe’s in downtown Milwaukee.

“I’ll never forget. He had driven down himself and parked his truck and here Rodgers was walking across the street. It was a magnificent evening. What started as something special for a number of years after that, in helping the MACC Fund,” Pinter said.

