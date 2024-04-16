Wisconsin’s Morning News host Vince Vitrano is joined by Jeff Szalacinski, Vice President of Insurance Operations for R&R Insurance to discuss how inherent risk associated with uncertain times can impact one’s insurance dealings, and why R&R is well-equipped to help their partners navigate tough situations.

“It’s really really important to stay informed and align your business, or align your home, your family, personal insurance, with quality partners,” Szalacinski explained. “R&R Insurance is that quality partner for thousands of families and businesses in Wisconsin.

“We offer meaningful insights and resources to help you navigate through these times and make data-driven decisions, adding clarity to complexity.”

