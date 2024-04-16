Wisconsin’s Morning News host Vince Vitrano is joined by Jeff Szalacinski, Vice President of Insurance Operations for R&R Insurance, to discuss whether a lower price point automatically insinuates a lower quality of insurance care. According to Szalacinski, that’s not always the case.

“Price and service quality do not have to be mutually exclusive, and as an insurance buyer, you should demand both from your agent and broker,” Szalacinski explained. “From a value or price perspective, R&R Insurance works with dozens of highly-rated, financially stable insurance companies. That’s incredibly important in today’s environment.”

