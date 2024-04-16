Wisconsin’s Morning News host Vince Vitrano is joined by Jeff Szalacinski, Vice President of Insurance Operations for R&R Insurance to discuss what happens to many larger-scale insurance firms when they merge or are acquired by another group.

“The numbers are shocking. More than 5,000 agents and brokers have either merged, sold, or been acquired in the last five years,” Szalacinski said. “Oftentimes when this occurs, Vince, the focus shifts from the customer to the new owner.”

Interested in learning more? Click here to read about R&R Insurance and how they can help you.

The Knowledge Brokers from R&R Insurance is a weekly feature covering the dynamics of the insurance market and how it impacts Wisconsin’s businesses and community members.