MADISON — A new bill recently passed by both houses of the Wisconsin State Assembly requires Asian and Hmong history to be taught in Wisconsin schools (K-12).

This elevates Asian American and Hmong history to the same level as Native American, Black American and Hispanic American history in state curriculum. Advocates for Wisconsin’s Asian American community consider the law’s passage to be a major win.

Lorna Young is an Executive Board Member of the AAPI Coalition of Wisconsin and says this law was a long time coming for Asian American families that have been in the United States for decades.

“They’re now in their third and sometimes fourth generation, and they’re still dealing with struggles of identity and being accepted,” Young said.

According to Young, Hmong people felt compelled to leave Vietnam after the Vietnam War, and Wisconsin was a popular landing spot. Today, Wisconsin has one of the largest Hmong communities in the United States.

Teaching this history isn’t just about understanding the past, according to Young. She also hopes it can create a more supportive and inclusive community.

“Students should learn about their peers so they can respect one another and value one another’s presence,” Young said.

The new law was introduced by State Representative Francesca Hong (D-Madison), the first and only State Assembly Member of Asian descent.