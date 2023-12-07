WAUKESHA, Wis. — In an exclusive interview with our news partners at TMJ4, Jessy Kurczewski – the Franklin woman convicted of killing family friend Lynn Herman in 2018 by poisoning her eye drops — is still pleading her innocence from the Waukesha County Jail while facing a mandatory life sentence.

In speaking with TMJ4, Kurczewski, 39, maintained her position that she and the victim had a close relationship, claiming that the victim claimed her own life.

“Nobody got to know the Lynn I knew, the Lynn that I was there for, with and worked for daily, the Lynn that was my family that I loved and cared for,” Kurczewski said. “Lynn took her own life because she was troubled by what she did to her mom. She said that in her own letter, that again, were in court.”

RELATED: Eye Drop Murder — Kurczewski found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide

Three weeks after the trial ended, and five years since Lynn passed away, Kurczewski’s attorneys have filed a motion to withdraw from the case, TMJ4 reports. With sentencing set for today (Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023), Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow will decide whether or not to comply with the request, effectively pushing sentencing back further.

“I could no longer wait. It is time I speak. I cannot be silenced,” Kurczewski told TMJ4. “Both of my attorneys are still listed on record so legally I cannot speak to any other attorney nor will they speak with me. I sit in limbo. I need to know my legal rights.”

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued when further details are revealed.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Gov. Evers signs bipartisan stadium funding bills to keep Brewers in Milwaukee through 2050