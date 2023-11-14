WAUKESHA, Wis. — The verdict is in: A Waukesha County jury has found 39-year-old Jessy Kurczewski guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 61-year-old Lynn Hernan. Dubbed the ‘Eye Drop Murder‘ by the public, this case stems from accusations that Kurczewski poisoned her longtime family friend, Hernan using eye drops five years ago.

Jurors found that Kurczewski was guilty of theft in excess of $10,000, but less than $100,000 in the case.

Kurczewski was one of two people named in Hernan’s will, and the two had a long-lasting relationship leading up to these accusations. Jurors found enough evidence to substantiate claims that the defendant, motivated by greed, killed the victim.

Defense Attorney Donna Kuchler argued that Hernan was depressed, abusing medication and ultimately took her own life. Prosecutors alleged that Kurczewski defrauded Hernan of more than $200,000.

Friends testified that despite troublesome health conditions, Hernan would not claim her own life. Another witness’ testimony claimed that she had previously discussed suicide in his presence and that she was seen using eye drops frequently.

The case put the presiding judge, Jennifer Dorow back in the spotlight. Dorow presided over the Darrell Brooks/Waukesha Christmas Parade trial, leading into a run for the Wisconsin Supreme Court vacancy left by Patience D. Roggensack. Dorow finished third in that race, missing the general election.

Sentencing is set for the first week of December.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details on the Eye Drop Murder are revealed.

