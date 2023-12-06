MILWAUKEE – A new bill introduced by Wisconsin U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin and approved unanimously by the Senate would provide federal funding to County Veterans Service Officers. Sen. Baldwin told WTMJ that currently, CVSO’s receive no federal funding.

“County Veterans Service Officers are really the boots on the ground for veterans and returning service members as they reintegrate into civilian life,” Sen. Baldwin said. “They act as advocates and resources to connect our veterans to the benefits that they have earned.”

The aptly named CVSO Act would create a grant program to unlock those federal dollars, both to increase staffing and provide support and resources for existing CVSO’s. Baldwin said that the funds would be directed where they are needed most

“To allow them to meet the most urgent needs of veterans including those with mental health challenges,” she said.

After the 100-0 vote in the Senate, the bill now heads for approval in the House. Baldwin said she’s hopeful the widespread bipartisan support will bode well for the CVSO Act in the lower chamber.

“I’m hopeful that we can clear the way for this legislation to get across the finish line and to the president’s desk shortly or early on in the new year,” Baldwin said.

It’s been a tumultuous end to the year in Washington, D.C., with the recent battles over government funding and the speaker’s gavel as well as the George Santos expulsion. Baldwin, a proud member of the upper chamber, was quick to point out which house of Congress was causing the chaos.

Ultimately, Baldwin hopes that bills like the CVSO Act can help foster a more cooperative spirit of bipartisanship in Congress.

“We hope that House Republicans get their act together and start looking at the fact that when you work in a bipartisan basis, you get things done, and I’d really like to see that happen on the House side too.”