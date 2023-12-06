MILWAUKEE – Thursday evening begins the eight night celebration of Hanukkah. Myriam Rosenzweig, President of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, says this year is a critical one to celebrate with pride.

Rosenzweig said Hanukkah is a celebration of religious liberty.

“Hanukkah shines a light on our connection as Americans and Wisconsinites because it is a reminder that you can practice a religion publicly,” said Rosenzweig. “It’s something we can never take for granted.”

Rosenzweig acknowledged the increase in anti-semitic attacks since the beginning of the war in Gaza, making it all the more important to celebrate.

“This is a time for us to stand together and shine a light on antisemitism,” said Rosenzweig. “To stand with your Jewish friends. Everyone in Milwaukee can light a menorah in support of Jewish Milwaukee.”

Rosenzweig emphasized that the candles on a menorah are a symbol of hope.

