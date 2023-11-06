What happened to the Lambeau Leap?

There were no traditional touchdown celebratory jumps into the stands during the Packers 20-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

Is the Leap passé?

“(The Packers) haven’t scored much,” said ESPN Milwaukee’s Mark Tauscher. “That limits your Lambeau Leaps.”

Tauscher referenced home losses (see Lions game) when a ‘Leap’ wouldn’t have made sense.

“You’re not going to Lambeau Leap when you’re getting beat,” he told Wis. Morning News on Monday.

But why no leaps on Sunday? Perhaps it was the wet weather?

“I’m not (blaming) the weather for why we’re not seeing more Lambeau Leaps. I’ve seen plenty of players jump in sloppy weather.”

Meanwhile, a familiar looking touchdown celebration appears to be taking place in Cincinnati. Something called the “Jungle Jump.”

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, according to Tauscher.