MILWAUKEE — Two still images of a car suspected in a fatal hit-and-run that claimed a 48-year-old woman’s life on the 2100-block of W Canal Street were released by investigators from the Milwaukee Police Department.

Authorities identified the vehicle as a white Kia Sportage ranging in model from 2018 to 2020, and it allegedly struck a pedestrian crossing the street around 1:55 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. No details regarding the identity of the driver have been released at this stage of the process.

An investigation report released by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office suggests that based on her injuries, the victim appeared to have been struck multiple times in the intersection.

That same report confirms that a witness riding a bicycle home from work spotted the woman in the roadway and called 911 to report it. Furthermore, a City of Milwaukee Dept. of Public Works truck was parked nearby. The worker inside that truck reported hearing a vehicle parking nearby. That person allegedly saw someone step out of their westbound-facing SUV near the body, get back into the car and turn around on Canal St.

Despite this being the case, authorities do not have a concrete description of the vehicle’s driver, and that’s where you come in. The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public to help them bring closure to the victim’s family by offering any information on the pictured vehicle or its driver.

Do you have information that could help this investigation? You can call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed to the public.

