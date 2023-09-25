GREEN BAY, Wis. — The first three quarters of Sunday’s Packers vs. Saints game at Lambeau Field were “ugly,” according to ESPN Milwaukee’s Mark Tauscher. Nonetheless, Tauscher credited the team’s “growth” during the game for what ultimately led to a 18-17 win.

“You could see the evolution from quarter one to quarter four,” Tauscher told Wis. Morning News on Monday. “[Players] learned lessons as the game was going on. The whole group stuck together and believed. All of these guys stepped up.

“Packers fans should be incredibly excited.”

Tauscher also credited head coach Matt LaFleur for his decision to go for the two-point conversion after Jordan Love’s touchdown made it 17-9.

“I loved the the two-point decision,” he said. “That was Matt LaFleur saying ‘we’re winning this game.’ Once they converted (making the score 17-11), the players were confident.”

Despite his top two offensive weapons being injured — wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) and running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) — Love managed 259 passing yards and two touchdowns on Sunday with eight different Packers players catching a pass.

It’ll be a short turnaround for the Green Bay Packers as they host an NFC North rival, Detroit Lions on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.

