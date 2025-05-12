Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski tells us exclusively that that were 48 ladder rescues at the Milwaukee apartment fire on Mother’s Day.
Five people died.
“In my entire career, I have never seen anything like this,” Lipski told us.
