PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — New information on an armed standoff in the Village of Fredonia sheds light on the past history at the property on Fox Glen Road, what tactics law enforcement used to draw out the suspect, and why the standoff took as long as it did.

According to Ozaukee County Sheriff Christy Knowles, the first call for service came around 8:30pm Thursday, when neighbors reported a 37-year-old man had been firing shots off and playing loud music.

“The ​subject ​stated ​he ​was ​going ​to ​continue ​playing ​music, ​and ​if ​anyone ​came ​to ​his ​residence ​he ​would ​shoot ​them,” said Sheriff Knowles Monday, referring to a phone conversation between law enforcement and the suspect.

Shortly ​after ​the ​phone ​conversation, ​deputies ​on ​scene ​heard ​multiple ​​gunshots ​coming ​from ​the ​home.​The ​”extrememly heavy fire” continued for ​an ​additional ​45 ​minutes. Nearby ​residents ​were ​asked ​to ​shelter ​in ​place ​in ​the ​basements ​of ​their ​homes ​due ​to ​the ​weapons’ ​abilities ​to ​penetrate ​walls. These weapons were identified in a press release Saturday as “fully automatic rifles”, though Knowles Monday did not confirm that the guns were fully automatic, nor if they were obtained legally.

The suspect is believed to have been the sole occupant of the home during the standoff. He is said to have expressed “disdain for the government and for law enforcement”, and threatened multiple times to kill any officer that entered the home. The man has had prior incidents with law enforcement, though none that necessitated arrest, according to Knowles.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office is requesting ​numerous ​counts ​of ​reckless ​endangering ​safety and ​failure ​to ​comply ​with ​a ​law ​enforcement ​order. WTMJ is not naming the suspect because charges have not yey been formally filed.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Hours-long armed standoff concludes in Village of Fredonia

Knowles says the ​number ​of ​9-1-1 ​calls ​received ​during ​the ​incident ​overwhelmed ​their ​communications ​center. Eventually, SWAT teams from Milwaukee and Washington Counties were called in to briefly relieve Ozaukee County law enforcement. Several methods of “tactical manipulation” were utilized throughout the standoff, including bean bag rounds, gas, flashbangs, drones, tactical robots, and a long-range acoustic device, or LRAD. Ultimately, an unmanned fire hose was used to spray water through an opening in the second floor, leading to the suspect peacefully surrendering around 10:50am Saturday.

“”We were scraping the bottom…and my team behind me came up with ‘let’s use water.'” said Knowles, noting the method was first seen in training exercises.

“A ​lot ​of ​this ​was ​meant ​to ​plan ​his ​psyche ​and ​break ​him. ​​And ​he ​eventually ​​was ​broken,” said Knowles.

As for the nearly 38-hour duration of the standoff, Knowles stood by the process of the operation, saying the plan saved officers’ lives.

“The ​suspect ​had ​every ​intention ​of ​killing ​a ​law ​enforcement ​officer ​if ​they ​entered ​his ​residence. ​​That ​would ​have ​been ​the ​unintended ​consequence if ​we ​decided ​to ​rush ​in. ​I ​will ​do ​everything ​in ​my ​power to ​make ​sure I ​don’t ​have ​to ​tell ​a ​parent, ​an ​officer’s ​parent, ​an ​officer’s ​wife ​or ​husband ​or ​their ​children, ​that ​they ​died ​because ​we ​chose ​to ​rush ​in ​to ​take ​care ​of ​the ​threat ​inside ​when ​we ​had ​that ​threat ​controlled ​from ​the ​outside,” said Knowles.

The house itself is structurally unsafe, and nearby residents are asked to stay clear while the investigation continues.

