WISCONSIN DELLS, WI — The site of a Wisconsin Dells tourist icon is changing hands.

The owners of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! have acquired the Tommy Bartlett Show site and Tommy Bartlett Exploratory.

“Though this is a very bittersweet moment for our family as the finality of the sale comes into focus, we are excited that this historic prime spot along Wisconsin Dells Parkway will remain a place for great family entertainment for years to come,” said Jill Diehl, president of Tommy Bartlett, Inc. “We are thrilled that Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment, a world-renowned name in family entertainment, will be taking over the site and bringing a wonderful new attraction to our community in the future.”

A joint release indicates the sale includes 37 acres of land, including 827 feet of frontage at 560 Wisconsin Dells Parkway in Lake Delton. The site also features 1,500 feet of shoreline that was home to the amphitheater where the Tommy Bartlett skiers and world-class stage acts performed each summer since 1952.

“Ripley’s has proudly been part of the Wisconsin Dells community through our Believe It or Not! attraction, and we’re thrilled to expand our presence in this vibrant, family-focused destination. We’re honored to carry on the legacy of the Exploratory and deeply respect the care the Diehl family has shown in preserving such a beloved attraction. With this acquisition and future development of the surrounding property, we look forward to delivering even more wonder and entertainment to the Dells,” said Jim Pattison Jr., President of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment.

The acquisition likely marks the end of the iconic Tommy Bartlett water-ski show, which closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show notably operated as a land performance without water skiers in 2008 when Lake Delton’s water breached its enbankment after days of torrential rain leading to historic flooding. That same summer, several Tommy Bartlett employee’s mobile homes burned down in a fire.

Ripley’s plans to continue operating the Tommy Bartlett Exploratory year-round and has future development plans for the show site.

