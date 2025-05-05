MILWAUKEE — Nehring’s Sendik’s grocery store on Downer Ave. has temporarily closed after the Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) found mouse and rat droppings throughout the basement and the retail floor.

MHD first discovered the rodent droppings in basement storage away from food during a routine inspection on April 15. When they returned for a reinspection on April 29, MHD found droppings in the dry food storage area and informed the store that further spread would likely lead to closure.

Another follow-up inspection on Monday revealed fresh mouse and rat droppings had expanded to the kitchen and retail space.

Rodent droppings found in the retail space during a reinspection of the Downer Ave. Sendik’s on Monday, May 5. Photos courtesy of Milwaukee Health Department

An immediate closure order was issued for the store to clean and sanitize, and work with a pest control provider. The closure must remain in effect for at least one night.

Milwaukee Health Department policy considers all pest related complaints an imminent health hazard. MHD will reinspect when Sendik’s indicates cleaning is complete.