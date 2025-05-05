MILWAUKEE— On the Monday before Mother’s Day, the Daisie Foundation is bringing its signature “Random acts of Kindness” event to Milwaukee, honoring firefighter moms from the Milwaukee Fire Department.

As part of the renowned Mother’s Day Random Acts of Kindess, the foundation showed up with gift boxes, Cousin’s Subs, and hand bags in hononr of the hard working firefighter moms. The Milwaukee Fire Department Headquarters/Station 2, hosted an event to honor these mother in the department specifically. Surprise visits from Alderwoman Sharlen Moore, kind words from Milwaukee Firefighter Chief Aaron Lipski, and the Daise Foundation, all came together to speak with the moms to let them know how appretiated they are.

“I’m ​telling ​you, ​I’ve ​worked ​around ​women ​who ​can ​perform ​to ​a ​degree ​that ​would ​make ​your ​blood ​curdle,” Milwaukee Firefighter Chief Aaron Lipski says.

“They ​can ​do ​the ​job. ​They ​are ​doing ​the ​job. ​We ​are ​proud ​to ​have ​them ​next ​to ​us ​doing ​the ​job. ​What ​has ​that ​done ​for ​the ​fire ​service? ​ I ​think ​it ​has ​made ​us, ​ I ​think ​it ​has ​made ​us ​more ​intelligent, ​more ​socially ​intelligent, ​more ​culturally ​intelligent. ​ We’ve ​been ​able ​to ​get ​into ​places ​that ​perhaps ​we ​wouldn’t ​have ​otherwise ​been ​able ​to ​get ​into. ​ ​ It ​has ​brought ​a ​sense ​of ​humanity ​and ​wholeness ​to ​the ​fire ​service ​and ​ to ​the ​emergency ​medical ​services ​that ​I ​think ​it’s ​long ​overdue.”

The Daisie Foundation’s Random acts of Kindness Mother’s Day initiative partners with brands like Cousin’s Subs, Meijer, Shiraleah, and Benefit Cosemetics to bring joy to women in high-stress or transitional phasees of life. Since its founding in 2016, the nonprofit has reached more than 4,700 moms across Milwaukee, Chicago, and Houston.

Board member Diana Gutiérrez says, “When ​we ​thought ​about ​what ​we ​could ​do ​for Mother’s ​Day, ​we ​kind ​of ​picked ​our ​brains. ​We ​were ​like, ​what ​can ​we ​do? ​Who ​do ​we ​come ​and ​celebrate?”

“​And ​the ​Milwaukee ​Fire ​department ​is ​one ​of ​those ​departments ​that ​really ​puts ​everybody ​else ​before ​them. ​Right? ​We’ve ​seen ​it ​time ​and ​time ​again. ​The ​first ​responders ​here ​in ​our ​city ​are ​unique. ​Those ​who ​serve ​as ​mothers ​as ​well ​hold ​a ​very ​special ​and ​important ​position, ​too. ​So ​I ​know ​you ​all ​are ​juggling ​a ​lot. ​I ​know ​there’s ​a ​lot ​on ​your ​plate, ​and ​you ​still ​come ​to ​work, ​you ​make ​time ​for ​everybody ​else, ​and ​you ​go ​home ​and ​you ​make ​time ​for ​your ​family. ​So ​we ​just ​want ​to ​appreciate ​you, ​show ​you ​love, ​show ​you ​how ​much ​you ​are ​loved, ​and ​that we ​are ​here ​for ​whatever ​you ​need.”