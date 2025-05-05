MILWAUKEE— On the Monday before Mother’s Day, the Daisie Foundation is bringing its signature “Random acts of Kindness” event to Milwaukee, honoring firefighter moms from the Milwaukee Fire Department.
As part of the renowned Mother’s Day Random Acts of Kindess, the foundation showed up with gift boxes, Cousin’s Subs, and hand bags in hononr of the hard working firefighter moms. The Milwaukee Fire Department Headquarters/Station 2, hosted an event to honor these mother in the department specifically. Surprise visits from Alderwoman Sharlen Moore, kind words from Milwaukee Firefighter Chief Aaron Lipski, and the Daise Foundation, all came together to speak with the moms to let them know how appretiated they are.
“I’m telling you, I’ve worked around women who can perform to a degree that would make your blood curdle,” Milwaukee Firefighter Chief Aaron Lipski says.
“They can do the job. They are doing the job. We are proud to have them next to us doing the job. What has that done for the fire service?
I think it has made us, I think it has made us more intelligent, more socially intelligent, more culturally intelligent. We’ve been able to get into places that perhaps we wouldn’t have otherwise been able to get into. It has brought a sense of humanity and wholeness to the fire service and to the emergency medical services that I think it’s long overdue.”
The Daisie Foundation’s Random acts of Kindness Mother’s Day initiative partners with brands like Cousin’s Subs, Meijer, Shiraleah, and Benefit Cosemetics to bring joy to women in high-stress or transitional phasees of life. Since its founding in 2016, the nonprofit has reached more than 4,700 moms across Milwaukee, Chicago, and Houston.
Board member Diana Gutiérrez says, “When we thought about what we could do for Mother’s Day, we kind of picked our brains. We were like, what can we do? Who do we come and celebrate?”
“And the Milwaukee Fire department is one of those departments that really puts everybody else before them. Right? We’ve seen it time and time again. The first responders here in our city are unique. Those who serve as mothers as well hold a very special and important position, too. So I know you all are juggling a lot. I know there’s a lot on your plate, and you still come to work, you make time for everybody else, and you go home and you make time for your family. So we just want to appreciate you, show you love, show you how much you are loved, and that we are here for whatever you need.”