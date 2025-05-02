With a giant slate of potential blockbuster movies on the docket for this summer and fall, could the year 2025 be the year movies return to prominence?

“That’s the hope,” said film critic Matt Mueller of AManAboutFilm on substack. “The phrase around movie theaters was ‘Survive until 2025.’ When you look at the lineup of movies, it does feel (like movies will be successful).”

Despite the anticipation, Mueller cautioned to WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News: “You can’t half-heart your way to a billion dollars at the box office anymore. That era of scuffling your way to a billion dollars (is over). You have to give audiences a reason to go to the theater.”

Mueller is optimistic the upcoming summer movie schedule could do it. Click the player to hear the entire conversation.

