DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — The Arkansas man accused of abducting a pregnant teen from Beaver Dam is now headed to trial.

40-year-old Gary Day appeared in a Dodge County court, where a judge found enough probable cause to bind him for tria.

Day faces four felony charges including child enticement and child abduction of now 17-year-old Sophia Franklin. The pair disappeared on February 3, leaving Franklin’s residence in Beaver Dam. She was three months pregnant at that time, and Day is believed to be the father of her unborn child.

Missing Sophia Franklin of Beaver Dam. Images courtesy of the Beaver Dam Police Department and Franklin family.

Amber Alerts were issued in Wisconsin, Arkansas, and Missouri for Franklin. According to an amended criminal compliant, the pair traveled through Wisconsin into Minnesota, then eventually out west to Arizona, where they got rid of the Buick Day was driving that was listed on the Amber Alerts. They eventually made it to Oregon, and then were found at a truck stop in Omaha, Nebraska on April 3.

Day was extradited back to Wisconsin on April 16. Bond is set at $2 million dollars. His arraignment is set for June 3.