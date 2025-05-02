MILWAUKEE — There are over 200 films to see at the 2025 Milwaukee Film Festival, so making your movie choices can be challenging.

To help you decide, I’m sharing my daily picks here on WTMJ’s web site for you to browse and share.

My Milwaukee Film Festival picks for Friday, May 2nd are:



+ Can I Get A Witness

+ Woolly

+ Brady Street: Portrait of a Neighborhood

+ This Is A Film About The Black Keys – 4 P.M. at the Oriental Theatre is the last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this documentary about this musical duo from Ohio.

+ The Marching Band – 6:30 P.M. at the Oriental Theatre is the last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this movie about a music conductor who discovers he has a brother.

+ The Diamond King

+ A.J. Goes To The Dog Park – 8:45 P.M. at the Downer Theatre is the last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this unusual comedy set in Fargo, North Dakota.

Your picks and reviews are welcome. Email [email protected]

