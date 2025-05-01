FRANKLIN — In front of just under 200 people at the Franklin Public Library, the Milwaukee suburb’s mayor defended himself against 19 misconduct allegations connected to his time as a police lieutenant in the Racine County Town of Hartford.
Residents and attendees were told to write questions on notecards, which were then read aloud to Mayor John Nelson by a volunteer Wednesday evening.
Nelson said the 19 allegations of sexual harassment, showing inappropriate photos of women to fellow officers, untruthful time records, and campaigning and conducting Franklin business while on duty are “just noise”.
“Why did you wait until after May 6th? If you had a problem with me, if you had a problem with anyone else, why wasn’t it brought forth prior?,” said Mayor Nelson, referring to the date he and other Waterford lieutenants were placed on leave amid the town’s investigation into the allegations.
That investigation ended in October when Nelson retired from the department. Nelson has not been charged with any crimes connected to the Waterford allegations, and maintained is innocence throughout the town hall.
“When you have a situation that has occurred like this, because of social media…you are guilty because you’re put on the defensive. You are put on the defensive right off the bat, and you have to defend yourself. So it is guilty until proven innocent,” said Nelson.
Nelson declined reporters’ requests for comment before and after the town hall.
At a special meeting of the Waterford Town Board in November, then-chairperson Teri Jendusa-Nicolai said the town’s investigation stemmed from incidents of “bad behavior”, including a call for a physical assault that went unanswered for eight minutes because an officer was sleeping, and a part-time officer leaving the command center during a critical incident near the end of July.
Two months later, the board voted to disband the police department.
Jendusa-Nicolai was at Wednesday’s town hall, and Nelson mentioned her by first name while answering questions.
“As she sits in this room, I would’ve never done this to you,” said Nelson. “I considered her a friend for almost nine years…we talked often.”
“I would just say that the transcripts speak for themselves. You have numerous officers who were interviewed, and they said what they said,” Jendusa Nicolai told reporters after the town hall.
Jendusa-Nicolai brought two printed complaint transcripts Wednesday she had received from various parties regarding the allegations against Nelson. An un-named female officer referenced the sexual harrasment claims in an email, stating she feared retalitation for speaking out.
“Many of the other female officers also experience it…However, like the other officers I fear the communication will travel to their other jurisdictions and we will likely get expelled.” the email read in part.
Nelson says he filed a lawsuit against Jendusa-Nicolai and the Town of Waterford in February where he hopes to learn why exactly he was suspended from the police department; Jendusa-Nicolai told WTMJ she has not been served and no records indicate a suit has been filed.
Wednesday’s meeting came the same day Greenfield Police Chief Jay Johnson was placed on paid administrative leave amid an investigation by the city into “workplace concerns”. When asked whether more efforts into investigating local police departments is needed, Jendusa-Nicolai told WTMJ it depends on the situation.
“It’s tough. I think every department is different.
I think in our department, it’s a small department. The person who’s the chairman now, he was the police liaison. I think he basically just didn’t do his job. I think it all depends on who’s in charge and if they’re doing their job or not,” said Jendusa-Nicolai.
Wednesday’s town hall happened amid a separate legal issue for Nelson involving his time as a Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy. In an interview with our news partners at TMJ4 April 24th, Nelson admitted he was placed under investigation for allegedly cheating on an exam while employed there as well as alleged sexual harrasment claims. Nelson told TMJ4’s Ben Jordan was never disciplined by the department.
“What’s going on now is an absolute hit-job, character assassination attempt. I’ve lived in this community my entire life…judge me on the job I’m doing for your city, for our city, and where it’s going,” Nelson told TMJ4.
