SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — The man accused of abducting a teen from Beaver Dam waived extradition in a Sarpy County, Nebraska court.

40-year-old Gary Day of Arkansas is being held on 2 misdemeanors for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and falsely reporting his name when he was arrested on April 3rd after being spotted at the Love’s Travel Stop in Papillion, south of Omaha around 11:40pm the night before. He was with 17-year-old Sophia Franklin of Beaver Dam, who was found by truckers doing laundry.

Franklin is now roughly five months pregnant with Day’s child, and has been missing since February 3rd. Amber Alerts for Franklin and Day were issued for Wisconsin, Arkansas, and Missouri since their disappearance.

According to court documents, Day has agreed to return to both Wisconsin and Arkansas to face charges. He faces 4 felony counts of child enticement and child abduction in Wisconsin, and one count of felony interference with custody in Arkansas.

Day is being held without bond in Sarpy County, and will be back in court on April 25th for an extradition review.