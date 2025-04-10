MILWAUKEE — The annual Green Bay Packers “Tailgate Tour” travels across Wisconsin connecting fans with their favorite former and current players.

During a stop in Milwaukee on April 8, team ownership announced a partnership with Verizon and ForgiveCo. to bring a $3 million debt relief initiative to Wisconsin veterans over the next two years. The first $1 million would be given out within the next few weeks.

Eligible veterans will receive a letter from the Green Bay Packers, Verizon, and ForgiveCo. letting them know that their debt has been erased. There is no enrollment process or any fees paid by the veterans to be eligible for the relief.

Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy says, “I ​think ​we ​see ​that ​as ​a ​partnership ​where ​we ​can ​help ​each ​other ​and, ​you ​know, ​particularly ​the ​things ​that ​they’re ​doing ​to relieve the debt of veterans,” says Murphy.

“Forgiving debt is a tangible way to honor their service and sacrifice,” says Great Lakes Market President for Verizon Andrew Brady. “We recognize the burdens our veterans carry, and through partnerships like this, we aim to make a life-changing impact. Our dedication to veterans is unwavering, and we are excited to leverage our partnerships to further enhance their wellbeing.”

In addition to forgiving debt for veterans, the partnership is working to make sure everything runs smoothly for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Verizon plans to install new permanent and temporary infrastructure around the new draft stage, investing more than $21 million into permanent network upgrade.

This is Green Bay’s first opportunity to host the NFL Draft. Murphy says this partnership is just part of the preparations they are making before hosting on April 24 – 26.

“It’s [construction of the draft stage] ​coming ​along ​quickly. We’re ​excited ​about ​it. ​It’ll ​definitely ​have ​a ​Green ​Bay ​and ​Wisconsin ​feel,” says Murphy. “​I ​cannot ​tell ​you ​who ​we’re ​going ​to ​draft ​other ​than ​to ​say we ​will ​take ​the ​best ​player ​available.”