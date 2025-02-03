UPDATE at 2:54 p.m. on 2/4/2025: An update on the vehicle associated with missing 16-year-old Sophia Martha Franklin. Police say the 2014 Black Buick LaCrosse has used various license plates. The vehicle was seen on the morning of February 3 in Wisconsin with Pennsylvania license plate KGW5186.

2014 Buick LaCrosse. Image courtesy of the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network.

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — An Amber Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Sophia Martha Franklin.

She is believed to be with 40-year-old Gary F. Day, who has a no contact order with Franklin. Beaver Dam Police say they may be headed south in a 2014 black Buick LaCrosse with Arkansas plates — BBR 20L.

Franklin was last seen at her home at 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2. She is 5’9″ and 186 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Day was last seen at Franklin’s residence at 7:48 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3. He is 5’7″ and 165 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

Franklin is three months pregnant. Day is the father of her unborn child.

Anyone with information should contact Beaver Dam Police Department at 888-304-3936.